Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 35,361 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,361 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Kilroy Realty worth $15,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 177.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRC opened at $68.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 56.06%.

KRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.58.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

