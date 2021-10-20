Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 72.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792,569 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of PPD worth $13,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPD by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PPD by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPD by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PPD by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get PPD alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 65.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22. PPD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD).

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.