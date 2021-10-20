Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $12,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,143,000 after acquiring an additional 653,442 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,408,000 after acquiring an additional 393,016 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,318,000 after acquiring an additional 313,020 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,673,000 after acquiring an additional 303,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,078,000 after acquiring an additional 167,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $202.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.90. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $141.32 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

