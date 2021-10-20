Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $16,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,040,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,715,328,000 after purchasing an additional 212,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,670,852,000 after purchasing an additional 946,456 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Match Group by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,975,000 after buying an additional 1,333,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,400,000 after buying an additional 937,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $987,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 102,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,846 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group stock opened at $160.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.12. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.22 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 81.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

