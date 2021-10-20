Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 167,136 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 18.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,064,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,136 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $18,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HST. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $600,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 17.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $8,425,000.

HST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.39. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. Research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

