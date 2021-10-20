Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 2,815 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,665 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.42% of New Relic worth $18,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in New Relic in the second quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in New Relic by 66.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in New Relic by 41.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in New Relic by 1,005.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in New Relic in the second quarter worth about $195,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $74.74 on Wednesday. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $82.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.62.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on NEWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.86.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,400,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $298,254.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,463 shares of company stock valued at $7,618,829 over the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

