Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 40,913 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,609 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,913 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $17,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,234,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,345,228,000 after purchasing an additional 317,112 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,517,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,574,000 after acquiring an additional 102,218 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,167,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,379,000 after acquiring an additional 525,419 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,997,000 after acquiring an additional 805,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,943,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,320,000 after acquiring an additional 30,370 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

NYSE CM opened at $119.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $72.07 and a fifty-two week high of $121.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.1561 per share. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 64.22%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

