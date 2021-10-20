NeuroMetrix (NURO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%.

Shares of NeuroMetrix stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 3.05. NeuroMetrix has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

In related news, CFO Thomas T. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of NeuroMetrix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $527,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,602.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Thomas T. Higgins sold 20,000 shares of NeuroMetrix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,659 shares in the company, valued at $320,816.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NeuroMetrix stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of NeuroMetrix worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and trade of medical equipment and consumables. It offers an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain, the Quell Health Cloud, DPNCheck, and pain management devices to treat chronic pain, nerve diseases, and sleep disorder.

