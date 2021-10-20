New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Barclays

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -76.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.98. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $65.90.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

In related news, Director John J. Mack acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,551.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,625,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after buying an additional 438,853 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,921,000 after buying an additional 1,031,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 875.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,727,000 after buying an additional 656,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,654,000 after buying an additional 387,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

