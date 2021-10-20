New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 166.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 148.35% and a return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

