Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Up to $10.89

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.89, but opened at $11.34. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 413 shares.

NEXA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.90 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.14.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.57. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $686.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

