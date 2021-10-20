Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Up to $10.89

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.89, but opened at $11.34. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 413 shares.
NEXA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.90 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.61.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.14.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nexa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NEXA)
Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.
