Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.35

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (TSE:NEXA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.35 and last traded at C$15.24, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.43.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEXA. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.44.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.