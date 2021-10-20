NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.
NEP stock traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $81.12. 1,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,648. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average of $74.99. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $60.80 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -327.16%.
NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile
NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.
