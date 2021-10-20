NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NEP stock traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $81.12. 1,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,648. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average of $74.99. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $60.80 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -327.16%.

NEP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

