Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Downgraded by Raymond James

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$14.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$14.00.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NXR.UN stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$2.09. 80,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,561. The company has a market cap of C$234.68 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.31. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$1.09 and a 1 year high of C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

