NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Receives $34.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities lowered shares of NFI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NFYEF traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.51. 1,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,338. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6628 per share. This represents a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th.

About NFI Group

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

