Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.84 EPS

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 32.51%.

Shares of NASDAQ NCBS traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,670. The company has a market capitalization of $689.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.54. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

In related news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.66 per share, with a total value of $315,707.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,307.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Weyers bought 3,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $228,302.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,885 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NCBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

