NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Director Elizabeth J. Comstock Sells 14,000 Shares

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NKE traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.45. 4,485,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,551,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.33. The company has a market cap of $250.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $118.80 and a one year high of $174.38.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 23.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $203,618,000 after acquiring an additional 287,639 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 37.9% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.
Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.