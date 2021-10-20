NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Director Elizabeth J. Comstock Sells 14,000 Shares

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NKE traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.45. 4,485,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,551,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.33. The company has a market cap of $250.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $118.80 and a one year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 23.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $203,618,000 after acquiring an additional 287,639 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 37.9% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

