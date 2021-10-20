Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Shares of Nine Energy Service stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Nine Energy Service has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $84.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 605.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nine Energy Service will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 42,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $98,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Sirkes sold 24,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $51,127.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,258.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NINE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nine Energy Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nine Energy Service by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nine Energy Service by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Nine Energy Service by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nine Energy Service by 243.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,960 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nine Energy Service (NINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.