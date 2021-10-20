Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.47. Nkarta has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $79.16. The stock has a market cap of $563.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nkarta news, insider Kanya Rajangam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $372,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $132,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,640 shares of company stock valued at $736,641. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Nkarta by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Nkarta by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nkarta by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nkarta by 4,082.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

