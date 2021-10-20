nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of nLIGHT worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LASR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in nLIGHT in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in nLIGHT in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in nLIGHT by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in nLIGHT by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.12 and a beta of 2.41. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 16,288 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $399,707.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,335.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LASR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nLIGHT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.