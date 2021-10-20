Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock.

HLTH has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of HLTH opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. Nobilis Health has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $22.55.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

