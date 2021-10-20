Nomad Foods Limited to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Nomad Foods in a report released on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NOMD. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $27.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $31.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 320.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 731,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,173,000 after purchasing an additional 557,830 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 20.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,781,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,095,000 after purchasing an additional 298,621 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 15.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 28,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.