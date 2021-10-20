Northern Trust Corp Has $193.64 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $193,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,494. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $1,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVR opened at $5,034.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.02. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,868.01 and a twelve month high of $5,332.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,031.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,962.52.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $42.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,399.00.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

