Northern Trust Corp Has $199.55 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,836,113 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 654,135 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.01% of Devon Energy worth $199,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $41.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

