Northern Trust Corp Has $239.40 Million Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,863,249 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 112,337 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $239,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Regions Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.84.

Shares of RF opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

