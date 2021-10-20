Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,924,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,093 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $220,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $119.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.24 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.15.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,189. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $717,193.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $8,631,085.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,050 shares of company stock worth $8,690,334. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

