Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 87.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PSCH opened at $178.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.68. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $132.51 and a 1 year high of $199.88.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.