NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 83.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 309,148 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOV. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in NOV by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in NOV during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in NOV by 229.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOV shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.23.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

