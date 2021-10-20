Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $160.55, but opened at $124.51. Novavax shares last traded at $133.50, with a volume of 341,685 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $201,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 42,829 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total transaction of $7,544,328.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,247 shares of company stock worth $35,811,975. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Novavax alerts:

Several analysts have commented on NVAX shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.15.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. The business had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Novavax by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Novavax by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Novavax by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.