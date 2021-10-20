Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Novozymes A/S stock opened at $69.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.43. Novozymes A/S has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $81.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.66.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $579.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novozymes A/S will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVZMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novozymes A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.