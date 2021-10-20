NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NuStar Energy's diversified asset base, strong pipeline of organic growth projects and contribution from acquisitions bode well and have supported its distributable cash flows. As it is, NuStar's merger with its general partner, resulting in the elimination of incentive distribution rights, have created a more efficient & transparent structure and also boosted its prospect. The firm’s substantial presence in the lucrative Permian Basin is another positive. However, NuStar’s high debt levels remain a cause of worry as it restricts financial freedom to tap into growth opportunities. Its unimpressive distribution track record has also stoked investor concerns. Hence, NuStar, whose units have underperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas Production Pipeline MLP industry year-to-date (+20.3% vs +41.7%), warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NS. Barclays dropped their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.39. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $20.73.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $427.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.28 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 1.60%. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 280.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,628,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,894,000 after acquiring an additional 134,400 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,357,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $168,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,066 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 5,334,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,844 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,280,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,967,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,401,000 after acquiring an additional 189,311 shares in the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

