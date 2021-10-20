NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Raised to C$7.50

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cormark boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.18.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

TSE:NVA opened at C$5.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.47. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.72 and a 52-week high of C$6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.01, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 2.01.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$187.93 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.