O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.750 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.63.

NYSE:OI opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

