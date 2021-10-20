Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Short Interest Update

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the September 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Lynn Dickerson purchased 3,000 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $102,957. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 325.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 30,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.01. 623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $20.55.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 31.00%.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

