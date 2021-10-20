Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Trading Up 4.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s share price was up 4.7% on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $29.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Ocular Therapeutix traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.72. Approximately 1,155 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 956,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OCUL. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,681. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 548.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after buying an additional 1,014,069 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,956,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter valued at $6,275,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 527.8% during the 1st quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 436,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after buying an additional 366,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 277,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a current ratio of 10.05. The stock has a market cap of $879.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.14.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.