Odyssey (OCN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $450,219.00

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $6.18 million and approximately $450,219.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00042855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.31 or 0.00196272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00095382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.