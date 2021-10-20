OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.38% of OFS Capital worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in OFS Capital by 17.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OFS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OFS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in OFS Capital by 542.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

OFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of OFS Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

OFS Capital stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $148.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.88. OFS Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. OFS Capital had a net margin of 125.91% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.65 million. Equities analysts expect that OFS Capital Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

