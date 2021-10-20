OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Position in ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 3.84% of ProShares UltraShort Financials as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Financials by 1,171.0% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,951 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SKF opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort Financials has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $24.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95.

ProShares UltraShort Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; full line, life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association, credit card issuers and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

