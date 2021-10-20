OLD Mission Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) by 33.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,408 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 5.4% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average is $19.29. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $33.85.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.