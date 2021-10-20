OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $532,000 Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) by 72.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.91% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSEP stock opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.65. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $32.36.

