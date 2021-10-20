Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.
NASDAQ ONB opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ONB shares. Piper Sandler raised Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.
Old National Bancorp Company Profile
Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.
