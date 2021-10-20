Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Shares of ONB opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.96. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $21.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Old National Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 729,895 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Old National Bancorp worth $12,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

ONB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

