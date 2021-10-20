Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Issues Earnings Results

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

NYSE:OMC traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.79. 157,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,064. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

