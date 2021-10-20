Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

NYSE OMC traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.79. 157,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.55. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38.

OMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

