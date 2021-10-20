Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 1,135 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 80.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,552 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $490,000. WealthStone Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $185.41 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $242.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.25 and a 200-day moving average of $200.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.70.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.