Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $439,000 Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in S&P Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.30.

NYSE SPGI opened at $451.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $456.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

