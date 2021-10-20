Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $421,000 Investment in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after buying an additional 153,111 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 239,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,414,000 after buying an additional 48,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $73.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.89. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

