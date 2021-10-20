Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 272.4% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131,611 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 96.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 28.9% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.25, for a total value of $16,359,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total transaction of $8,142,022.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,036,717 shares of company stock worth $313,022,408 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $339.74 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The firm has a market cap of $102.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.90 and its 200-day moving average is $263.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $353.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.60.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

