Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 647 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,524,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,044,000 after purchasing an additional 186,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,386,000 after purchasing an additional 21,604 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,449,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,971,000 after purchasing an additional 278,013 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.2% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,367,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,596,000 after purchasing an additional 148,621 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,020 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $170.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.86. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

