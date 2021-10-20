Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 17.7% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 179,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,952,000 after acquiring an additional 27,013 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of AON by 70.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 166,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,649,000 after acquiring an additional 68,544 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 2.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 2.2% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,271,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,535,000 after acquiring an additional 26,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in AON by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 10,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.15.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AON opened at $309.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $311.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.13.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

